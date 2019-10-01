BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles sent former Lawrence County High School pitcher Chandler Shepherd outright to Triple-A on Monday.
Shepherd, 27, went 0-0 with a 6.33 earned run average in five major league games this season. Shepherd started three games, including Sunday's season finale. He wasn't involved in the decision but struck out six in Baltimore's 5-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
In 19 innings, Shepherd struck out 17 and walked six. He allowed 23 hits, including five home runs, and opponents batted .303.