Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County High School Panther men welcomed Independence to Lions Club Field for a soccer match Saturday morning. However, the pleasantries ended after the captain handshakes and the kickoff whistle as the hosts got to work straight away on putting up a football score against the visitors with a 12-0 win.

Senior Connor Ross nabbed a hat trick during the first half, his three goals coming from all angles and the Hamlin athlete taking his opportunities. Blake Albright added five to his mighty total for the season, three in the first half and two in the second.

Recommended for you