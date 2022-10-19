Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Shannon Pellegrini.png

Shannon Pellegrini was unyielding in her tracking of the Dots talisman scorer, closing down attacks.

 Submitted photo

POCA - The LCHS Lady Panthers traveled to Poca on Tuesday, October 11, knowing that they were taking on a classy outfit and facing a massive challenge.

After two hours under the lights, the Lincoln girls departed, the power plant smoke stacks in the rear view mirror, the Dots' senior night celebrations spoiled, and a massive 0-0 tie in the bag.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you