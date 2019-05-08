By CAITY COYNE
HD Media
Residents in one of Southern West Virginia's more isolated hollows may soon have access to potable, centralized water service as local industry leaders embrace regionalization in their communities.
The Logan County Public Service District, a public water utility serving more than 10,000 people in Logan County and beyond, will soon extend its water lines into Coal Mountain, a small hollow in Wyoming County, where about 40 residents are currently served by a historically challenged water system and others rely on wells and private water sources.
The Logan County Commission voted in April to extend the PSD's boundaries into Wyoming County, and while the process is just beginning - there will be several public hearings and mandatory filings to the state Public Service Commission before the plan is finalized - those in the region are optimistic that sometime in the future, residents will have access to cleaner, more reliable water service.
"I think it absolutely will give the people up there a better quality of life," said Mike Goode, Wyoming County administrator. "It just has to. Water is one of those things that when you have it, and it's good, it improves everything - quality of life, health, property value."
According to filings with the PSC, while the Coal Mountain region is currently within boundaries to be serviced by Ravenscliff-McGraws-Saulsville PSD, that district does not have the means to extend water lines into Coal Mountain.
Logan County PSD is the closest to the area, and the district will extend lines from one of its existing systems, at Huff Mountain, to Coal Mountain, making the plan more monetarily feasible than other potential options. The line extensions will only be for water service, not sewage.
William Baisden, director of the Logan County PSD, said taking over service for Coal Mountain has been in the works for years and is just now coming to fruition. He said the district was contacted by Wyoming County officials and others at the Region One Planning and Development Council some time ago about extending into the area because there was "a lot of trouble" with the community's existing water system.
Coal Mountain Water Company serves about 40 customers in the area, and has been historically vexed by problems that affect many of Southern West Virginia's smaller water utilities.
Over the past five years, CMWC has received 574 drinking water violation points from the Environmental Protection Agency, the highest number of any water system operating in the state. It has also received the second-highest number of formal enforcement actions from the EPA of any water system, with 11 on record.
The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health classifies Coal Mountain Water as a "failing" water system, as of 2017. CMWC is one of a handful of the state's "intractable" water systems, meaning it is unyielding to violations and considered "hopeless" for improvements. It's held this classification for more than 20 years, according to records with the Bureau of Public Health.
As with other small water systems in the region, maintenance work and upgrades can be difficult to pursue since the utility is strapped for cash and water service is unmetered - meaning residents pay a flat rate no matter how much water they use - and it can be impossible to turn off service when someone does not pay.
With Logan County PSD moving into the region, the community's water service will be able to operate with a larger economy of scale, making competitive funding more accessible and improvement projects more feasible.
"That's kind of why regionalization makes sense - economies of scale," Baisden said. "The bigger utilities are able to do more than the smaller ones. They're able to serve their people better, too, in my experience."
Regionalization is one strategy Southern West Virginia utilities have tried to overcome difficulties inherent to the region, like a bleeding population that shrinks revenue bases, difficult terrain that makes infrastructure projects costly and a lack of certified and trained operators for water treatment plants.
Susan Riggs, counsel for Logan County PSD who has extensive experience working with water utilities both as an attorney and as a past executive secretary at the PSC, said seeing counties work together for water service is exciting because it shows people are starting to change their mindset regarding utility work.
"It's such a fantastic thing," Riggs said. "To think about people not having good water and sewer in this day and age, that's really what counties banding together like this can help fix. It should be, and is, a primary goal of all the entities in the state that are involved in water and sewer, to have the opportunity to have counties work across lines."
While extending into Coal Mountain is a bit of a different case, it's not the first time Logan County PSD has undertaken regionalization efforts.
The Logan County PSD currently operates Eastern Wyoming PSD, which came about after officials were approached by the PSC to take over several Wyoming County systems that were placed in receivership due to inadequate service and operations.
The EPA cites Logan County PSD's efforts with Eastern Wyoming as a case study example of how regionalization can work for struggling communities, and Baisden agrees.
"Regionalization is good if you have a responsible and good utility that can reach out and do that," Baisden said.
It's not always easy, though.
"That's one of the problems with Southern West Virginia, the county line thing and how we restrict ourselves by it," Baisden said. "I'm not sure what it is, and why people are that way, but it seems to be the case that people want to stick to their own, sometimes even if it is hurting them."
This is one of the first hurdles utilities have to jump over if they're going to pursue cross-county projects in the region, Baisden said. It's a problem that Goode believes needs to be a priority if Southern West Virginia wants to make progress in updating its water infrastructure and providing people with the services they need.
"We have to quit thinking about county boundaries in cases like this to make life easier for everyone," Goode said. "We're holding ourselves back if we do. We need to be creative with our solutions, and crossing boundaries, for us, has been effective."
Goode said Wyoming County has been trying to reframe the way residents think of county lines in terms of utility services, and while the process for such a culture change can be long, it has to start somewhere. The Coal Mountain project isn't the only one in the works for regionalization in the coalfields - Wyoming County officials are also working with the Mingo County PSD to extend its lines into the Hanover area, a community on the Mingo-Wyoming line, outside of Justice.
"A lot of the time the general public doesn't understand how funding mechanisms or infrastructure projects work," Goode said. "The money for projects is very competitive. The process is a difficult one, but we've got to start somewhere and this is where we're going to start."
For the Coal Mountain project, public hearings will be held at 9:30 a.m. May 15 at the Wyoming County Commission office, in Pineville, and at 9:30 a.m. May 20 at the Logan County Commission office, in Logan, for any residents to voice concerns or questions.
Per PSC policies, if there are no complaints lodged against the proposed line extensions or the expansion of Logan County PSD's service area after the public hearings, the agencies will file a petition with the PSC to move forward.
Baisden and Goode said they don't foresee any complications with the process.
Since Logan County PSD has more than 3,500 customers and brings in more than $3 million in revenue annually, it is a local rate regulator. According to legislation passed in 2015, this means the utility does not have to appeal to the PSC for rate increases.
For current Logan County PSD customers, Baisden said there should not be any changes in rates or services related to the extension, and everything should keep operating as it currently does.
"The only change is we're going to have more people who can trust their water, drink it," Baisden said. "This isn't going to hurt anyone in our eyes."
Caity Coyne is a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Reach Caity Coyne at caity.coyne@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-7939 or follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.