The best thing about the new biopic by director Clint Eastwood (“American Sniper,” “The Mule,” “Million Dollar Baby”), “Richard Jewell,” is the performances.
Starting with Paul Walter Hauser (“Kingdom,” “I, Tonya,” “BlacKkKlansman”) as Richard Jewell, the actor gives the character such a pathetic portrayal that anyone else would get accused of mocking the man.
But Hauser manages to get all of the sympathy from the audience, while staying the course toward making the character strong and independent, although confused and weak.
And, yes, I’m sure the director gets some credit for that, too. As Jewell’s doting mother, Bobi, Kathy Bates (“Misery,” “Dolores Claiborne,” “American Horror Story”) gives off just the right amount of defensive “Mama Bear” while still seeming vulnerable and timid.
Olivia Wilde (“House,” “The Black Donnellys,” “Tron: Legacy”) stars as Atlanta newspaper reporter Kathy Scruggs, and shows the attack moxie that gives attractive female reporters the reputation as vicious abusers of their feminine charms (and more).
Whether legit or a public relations ploy, the controversy of her portrayal shedding a bad light on the real-life Scruggs (who died in 2011) did little to make me want to see the movie or not.
Sam Rockwell (“Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” “Galaxy Quest,” “Matchstick Men”), as usual, stole the show in most of the scenes he appeared in as Watson Bryant, Jewell’s attorney and handler.
Jon Hamm (“Mad Men,” “Baby Driver,” “Million Dollar Arm”) straddles the gap between first and second tier performances as FBI. Agent Tom Shaw, showing the same “stick-in-the-mud” stoic, stuck-up attitude that brought him stardom as Don Draper.
The second tier also gave us a couple of standout performances in Ian Gomez (“The Drew Carey Show,” “Felicity,” “Cougar Town”) as Dan Bennett and Nina Arianda (“Hannibal,” “Tower Heist,” “Goliath”) as secretary/girl Friday Nadya, who did the legwork for Watson Bryant.
With his perpetual smile, Gomez’s FBI agent always seemed to be in on some inside joke, and made a nice Good Cop to Hamm’s Bad Cop. Even in a minor role, Gomez stood out not only in the scenes he was in, but his presence kind of “lingered,” even after he had left the screen.
Arianda, also was very noticeable in all of her appearances and would make a great Della Street, were any Perry Mason movies in the works.
As I mentioned before, all of the credit cannot go just to the performers, when a legend is directing. Eastwood seems to use his lazy, lonesome cowboy attitude in all of his movies, and this seems to work well for him, even when action sequences are required.
“Richard Jewell” paints an excellent picture of not only Jewell and his defenders, but maybe a bigger picture of the cutthroat world of mass media, something that seems to have only gotten worse since the turn of the century.
While we sat and cheered Redford and Hoffman in “All the President’s Men” in 1976 and more recently, the actors in “The Post” (2017), sometimes we need to look at the negative side of the press, and speak up about that, too.
Last but foremost, this movie is far better than I anticipated, and moved along at a crisp pace, showing people at their best and at their worst. Warts and all.
Well worth watching.