I still have family living in England and Wales, and each weekend I spend a couple of hours talking to them on my phone using apps such as Facetime and WhatsApp. It’s not as good as being with them, of course, but at least I can see them, talk to them and know what they are doing. To my mind, the ability to communicate easily with people anywhere in the world is one of the great perks of modern communications, but, if we look back just 150 years, talking across the Atlantic was not quite so easy.
Passing a message from the United States to Europe at that time depended on the speed of the fastest ship. People have always wanted to communicate over distances, of course. Beacons were used to convey warnings in late medieval England and Claude Chappe had developed a semaphore system consisting of lines of towers with telegraph arms on them that eventually covered the whole of France by 1792. Less than 50 years later, Samuel Morse had invented Morse Code and by 1844 he had successfully sent the message, “What hath God wrought,” from the chamber of the Supreme Court in the Capitol building to the B&O Railroad in Baltimore. It was the beginning of fast, long-distance communication.
Even before that successful demonstration, Morse had mentioned the idea of laying an underwater cable across the Atlantic Ocean, and by 1850, a submarine cable had been laid under the English Channel to connect England and France. It was only a little over 20 miles long, but it showed that the idea was feasible.
At that time, several other people were also thinking of submersible telegraph cables. The head of the Newfoundland Catholic Church proposed that one should be run across the Gulf of St. Lawrence to Nova Scotia. In fact, a telegraph engineer, Frederick Newton Gisborne, installed a cable from Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick in 1852. He also negotiated a grant to build the Gulf of St. Lawrence line, but his company collapsed in 1853.
The next year, Gisborne met with Cyrus West Field, an American businessman and financier, who was interested in telegraphy. Together with other investors, they undertook to have a 400 mile cable laid from St. John’s in Newfoundland to Nova Scotia and, thanks to Field’s urging they formed a company called the New York, Newfoundland, and London Telegraph Company with the stated intention of extending the cable from Newfoundland to Ireland.
After several setbacks along the way, the Newfoundland to Nova Scotia cable was finally successfully laid in 1856. It came in well over budget at $1 million but, undeterred, Field turned his attention to the bigger undertaking, extending the line to Europe.
The previous year he had crossed the Atlantic to consult with John Watkins Brett whose Submarine Telegraph Company had completed the cable crossing the English Channel in 1850 and another crossing the Irish Sea in 1853. 2,500 miles of cable were ordered from a British company and the project was set to go ahead.
The cable they ordered had a core of seven copper wires, each one of which weighed just over 100 pounds for each mile. These were insulated by three layers of non-conducting latex from the gutta-percha tree, then wrapped in tarred hemp enclosed in a sheath of iron wires. The whole assembly weighed over a ton for each mile.
Both the US and British governments helped to sponsor the enterprise and both loaned ships, HMS Agamemnon and USS Niagara, to lay the cable because a single ship could not carry it all. They set sail from County Kerry in southwest Ireland on Aug. 5, 1857, and within a day the cable broke. Luckily the ships were able to grapple the broken end, splice it together and continue. That luck didn’t last, when the ships were just 300 miles out the cable broke again, this time in place where the ocean was 10,500 feet deep, and the attempt had to be abandoned.
The problem was diagnosed as tension on the cable caused by the braking mechanism. This was revised and, on June 10, 1858, the ships sailed again. The weather was against them this time and, after just ten days, a storm threatened to capsize both vessels, which were top heavy with the cable on deck.
Both survived and, on June 25, they joined the ends of their cables together before Niagara set off paying out cable westwards while Agamemnon did the same eastwards. The cable broke three times in the first 200 miles, and once again the two ships returned to port.
The whole enterprise was in the balance. Some of the directors wanted to sell the remaining cable to recoup what they could of their investment but Cyrus West Field managed to persuade them to make another attempt. This time everything ran smoothly. The cable was spliced in mid Atlantic and the two ships sailed in opposite directions. Niagara reached Newfoundland on Aug. 4, 1858, while Agamemnon arrived in Ireland a day later.
Several test messages were sent over the next few days and then on Aug. 16, the first real message was sent. It read, “Directors of Atlantic Telegraph Company, Great Britain, to Directors in America, Europe and America are united by telegraph. Glory to God in the highest; on earth peace, good will towards men.”
This was followed by a message from Queen Victoria to President James Buchanan congratulating him on the success of the project. Buchanan replied with a similar message. There were parades and celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic but they were short-lived. The system was very slow, messages were garbled and in September, with fewer than 800 messages sent, the cable failed.
It seemed that trans-Atlantic Telegraphy was doomed, but Cyrus Field wasn’t done. He tried to raise funds for another attempt, but found few people were interested. The public had lost faith in the project and it took six years before he was able to mount another expedition. This time just one ship was used to lay the cable, the S.S. Great Eastern.
The design of the cable had been vastly improved in the intervening time, and there were high hopes for success but, a thousand miles out, the cable snapped again with the broken end more than 2 1/2 miles down. The ship returned to port, Field raised more money and in July 1866 she sailed again. This time they were successful. Not only was the new cable laid but the broken end of the first attempt was located, spliced and also completed. Both proved to be much faster and more efficient than the 1858 attempt, and America and Europe were connected at last.
More cables followed in the ensuing years until there was an entire network beneath the ocean. Today, of course, I don’t need to use the cables to call friends and family, but I do wonder, what if for some reason satellites and iPhones fail? It’s nice to know that, thanks to the determination of men like Cyrus Field, there is an alternative method of communication.
