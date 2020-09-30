TEAYS VALLEY — For the past three Saturdays, members of the Scott Teays Lions Club have been in the Huntington Bank parking lot in Teays Valley selling Chick-fil-A meals.
And they plan to be there again from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The Lions have sold out of meals each Saturday so far, thanks to support of the community and friends, according to a news release from Lion Bill Hensley.
“Each Saturday, the mix of members working has changed, meaning that all members are participating,” Hensley said. “The club needed to work together on a project, and this one has been good for the members. They were unable to sell Christmas trees last year because they couldn’t find any trees, and the Putnam County Homecoming was canceled due to COVID-19. Both of these activities are big fundraisers for the club. See you Saturday, Oct. 3. Thanks for your support.”