HUNTINGTON — The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington and its Board of Trustees recently announced its 2020-21 Healthy Communities Initiative Awards.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington selected 40 organizations to receive a total of $712,995 to support initiatives that contribute to healthy communities. These nonprofit organizations deliver health-related services in the region and operate with small to mid-size annual budgets. Individual grant awards range from $5,000 to $50,000. Based on the mission and needs of the organization, funds will support projects that address food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, tobacco use prevention and cessation, and health and wellness.
“Our board and staff were impressed by the passion of these organizations and their commitment to improving the health of people in their communities,” said Janell Ray, chief executive officer of The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington. “We are pleased to partner with these organizations in support of these essential initiatives. The potential of these projects to impact the health and well-being of our communities is inspiring.”
The following organizations received Healthy Communities funding for 2020-21:
- Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter, $15,300.
- Arts in Action Inc., $14,080.
- Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, $30,000.
- Catholic Charities West Virginia, $3,462.50.
- Center for Rural Health Development Inc., $3,840.
- Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, $4,500.
- Children’s Therapy Clinic Inc., $25,000.
- City of Huntington Foundation, $31,869.
- Developmental Therapy Center Inc., $24,405.32.
- Ebenezer Medical Outreach Inc., $43,999.
- Faith in Action of the River Cities Inc., $11,941.
- Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, $18,000.
- Golden Girl Group Home, $24,318.82.
- Harvest for the Hungry, $11,013.
- Huntington Museum of Art Inc., $14,000.
- Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization Inc., $10,500.
- Kanawha Valley Home Inc., $11,000.
- KPCC Counseling, $6,000.
- Lewis County Family Resource Network, $15,000.
- Marshall University Research Corp., $50,000.
- Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Inc., $14,360.
- R L B Ministries/Backpack Buddies, $23,000.
- Rea of Hope Inc., $10,000.
- Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia, $21,000.
- Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, $20,172.
- River Valley Child Development Services, $15,000.
- Ronald McDonald House of Huntington, $15,000.
- Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky, $5,000.
- Scioto Christian Ministry, $9,022.06.
- Sostento Inc., $20,540.
- St. Vincent Mission Inc., $5,119.
- Steven A Hunter Hope Fund, $30,000.
- The David School, $15,000.
- The Education Alliance, $10,060.
- United Way of Central West Virginia, $23,000.
- West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition, $47,000.
- West Virginia Health Right Inc., $4,200.
- Williamson Health & Wellness Center Inc., $16,620.
- Wings of Hope, $25,446.02.
- YMCA of Huntington, $15,227.
The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established with proceeds from the sale of St. Mary’s Medical Center, and continues the legacy established by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters of caring for the spiritual, emotional and physical health of those in the region.
It focuses its efforts on four core priorities: food insecurity, mental and behavioral health, substance use disorder, and tobacco use prevention and cessation. It also supports capacity building and health and wellness.
Its service area includes Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, western Putnam and Wayne counties in West Virginia; Gallia, Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio; and Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Martin and Pike counties in Kentucky.
For more information, visit https://pallottinehuntington.org or contact Janell E. Ray at 304-397-5955.