Gloomy prognostications are on the horizon as health experts forecast a dark winter. More discussions of lockdowns and restrictions take place across the nation. This year may stand out in history and could be comparable to other notable times.
Life during the Roman Empire was also unfortunate. Corruption, violence and oppression plagued those people in tragic ways. It was during this dire moment that God chose to send his son into the world.
Under the worst of circumstances, the Lord brought us hope and salvation. As the star of Bethlehem illuminated the night, Jesus became the light of the world.
This great message is found in John 8:12: “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
At a time of great hopelessness and despair, Christ brought promise and purpose. He came to a world lost in sin and lit up the paths of righteousness. People no longer had to walk in the darkness of sin, but could live in the light of a new life.
Jesus told us that he was the way, the truth, and the life, and that no man could go to the father except through him (John 14:6). The message of the birth of Christ is more relevant now than ever.
The same light that shined over 2000 years ago can brighten our “dark winter.” If he was able to lift people out of despair during the Roman Empire, he can certainly do it today.
He is still willing to forgive us of our sins and save our souls.
God sits on the throne and he has a plan. He hasn’t stopped working miracles and can move in our difficult situations.
Since his light shines brighter in the darkest of times, there may be some great things in store for our nation.
The best is yet to come! Let us hold on to his promises, trust in his word and allow his light to shine on us.