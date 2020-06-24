Becoming a dad has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. My twin boys recently turned 10 months old and have made incredible progress.
From the time they wake up, it is nonstop action, as they roll, crawl and plunder. They turn into Speed Racer when using the walker. Perhaps the most precious moments are when they reach out their arms for me. It is as if to say they want daddy time.
There is nothing that makes me happier than to be involved in their lives and see them smile. This has opened my eyes to the heart of our Heavenly Father. With love beyond measure, God greatly desires a relationship with us.
A popular scripture that highlights this desire is recorded in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” He is the loving Father who reached out to us with an enormous sacrifice.
Giving us his only son is proof of his amazing love. Like any good parent, he wants to be involved in our lives.
Just like we love our children and want the best for them, his passion is so much stronger.
How much more is he willing to give us if he didn’t withhold his only son? When we gain more understanding of God, then we will trust him with our lives. Instead of running from him, we will run to him.
The Lord has gone through great lengths to be close to us. Have we reached out to him? Do we have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ? I couldn’t imagine my boys not having a dad. What if I wasn’t there to help provide their needs, to pick them up when they fall, or be with them through their stages of life?
It is even more sorrowful to have Christ missing from our lives. There is so much God wants to do with us if we will only open the door. If we will trust him, we can experience the abundant life he has for us. All we have to do is humble ourselves like children, repent of our sins, and call out to the Heavenly Father.