America has experienced some exceedingly dark days in recent times. We all watched in horror as an officer murdered George Floyd. Police are being run over, shot at, and some fatally wounded.
Major cities look like warzones as rioters burn down buildings across the nation. Looters take millions from businesses and leave a trail of violence and destruction. For those who love our country, this has been a heartbreaking experience. This also may be the core of the issue. These people do not have a heart. What does this bad cop, rioters, and looters all have in common? They lack love and compassion. Our nation needs this important quality now more than ever.
The important words of Jesus must be heard from John 13:34: “A new commandment I give unto you, That you love one another; as I have loved you.” If our country lived by this word, we would not be watching these tragic events unfold. People would not mistreat others on the basis of color. Police officers would not be attacked and murdered. Innocent business owners would not see their life’s work burned to the ground. If we walked in love, our communities, race relations, and our nation would be much stronger. We need to preach it from the pulpits, teach it to our children, and live it each day.
Our country is in desperate need of revival. Watching the news shows us evidence of a spiritual void.
A quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is insightful: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” The light he preached about comes from Jesus. We do not have the light within us and we are incapable of his perfect love on our own. He is our greatest need and his word is our guide. It is time that we agree together and pray. Only God can bring healing to our land, and peace to our streets. Christ alone can put love in our hearts so we can work together. With his help, we can be one nation under God.