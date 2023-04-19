Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Being broke is a precarious situation with so many ways to lose money, from overdraft fees to credit card interest and cash flow struggles. A rainy-day fund is a part of your financial defense that can keep you from going broke on bad days. An emergency fund allows you to pay for car repairs, unplanned medical bills, and when you’re unemployed.

Despite how important a financial cushion is, building one can be difficult for many people because there isn’t enough to spare.

Recommended for you