WILLIAMSON — Smokin’ Pit BBQ located on Pike Street in downtown Williamson hosted their final Bike Night of 2019 on Friday night and saw another large turnout with more than 100 bikers coming to town for the event. Bike Night is held in conjunction with Mountain State Harley-Davidson and features live music and door prizes. Smokin’ Pit received a permit from the city that allowed beer to be served on their outside patio. Bike Night will return in the spring of 2020.
Smokin' Pit hosts final Bike Night of 2019
