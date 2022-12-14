special section Southern West Virginia Calendar Dec 14, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.DEC. 15Kids Christmas Cookie and Craft Night, Thursday, Dec. 15, Logan Area Public Library. RSVP to 304-752-6652.DEC. 16Landau’s Home for the Holidays Tour, Friday, Dec. 16, Delbarton Opry House. Tickets at landaumurphyjr.com. DEC. 18Annual Christmas Play “ Wiseman Mystery,” 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Chapmanville United Church. Brother Lonnie Lee Berry preaching.DEC. 31Noah Thompson, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Appalachian Wireless Arena, Pikeville, Kentucky. Tickets, $25-$55.New Year’s Eve Celebration for First Responders, 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to 1 a.m., Madison Civic Center. Entertainment, music, food. Free, but donations will fund next year’s event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cookie Night Christmas Christianity Theatre Public Library Calendar Logan Lonnie Lee Berry Comments disabled. Recommended for you Latest Obituaries GLENDA SUE ELSWICK CHARLENE SMITH MEADE ROGER WAYNE CYFERS SHELBA JEAN LAWHUN FREDERICKA ANN MITCHELL TIMOTHY GLEN KUHN PAMELA GILLMAN BIAS RONALD GENE THOMPSON VIEW THE SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETPLACE Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView