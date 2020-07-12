BANCO – Police suspect overdose is to blame in the death of a man whose body was found in a ditch in the Banco area of Logan County Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a 911 call at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a man down in a ditch on Banco Road just off Big Creek Road in the Chapmanville area. When police arrived, they found the man face down on the side of the roadway partially unclothed and deceased.
Police notified County Coroner Mike Casey, who requested the body be transported to Evans Funeral Home. During initial investigation, a wallet with an ID card belonging to Billy Dale Fowler, 38, was found. Fowler’s address was listed as Barboursville on the ID.
Police also located a white powdery substance wrapped inside aluminum foil. The substance is believed to be illegal in nature, although police have not yet released what it could be.
The death is believed to possibly be overdose related. Police and coroner saw did not detect any obvious signs of struggle or trauma.
The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and the investigation is still ongoing. Deputy T.C. Johnson is the lead investigator in the case and he was assisted by Deputy Lilly at the scene.