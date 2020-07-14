CHAPMANVILLE – The town of Chapmanville’s annual Apple Butter Festival has been canceled for the 2020 season.
The announcement was made via the festival’s Facebook page early Tuesday evening. According to the post, the decision was made in light of Gov. Jim Justice’s recent decision to cancel all further fairs and festivals throughout the state due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Chapmanville event coordinator Miranda Robinette affirmed the festival’s cancellation at the Chapmanville Town Council’s regularly scheduled meeting late Tuesday evening.
“This one hurts my heart a little bit, but I know it’s for the best,” Robinette said. “The Apple Butter Festival will be canceled for this year. The governor, he canceled all fairs and festivals, but I know in my heart that’s what’s best for our vendors and the community, so there will be no festival this year, but that gives a whole year to prep and make next year’s festival even better.”
Newly-appointed Chapmanville Mayor Joel McNeely said he was the officially who ultimately decided to call the festival off this year.
“As far as the Apple Butter Festival is concerned, it was a tough call. Miranda graciously took the blame, or however you want to put it, for calling it off, but I called it off,” McNeely said. “As far as I’m concerned, we don’t need to be doing it.”
McNeely noted that neighboring Logan was able to successfully pull off holding the West Virginia Freedom Festival earlier in the month, but that putting the event together was a “nightmare” due to guidelines, vendors, and last-minute decisions that had to be made. So far, the Freedom Festival has been the only full-fledged event of its kind held in the Mountain State in 2020.
“They were able to pull it off, but I’m telling you, it was a nightmare for them, especially with the vendors,” McNeely said. “It was a nightmare for them, and believe me, they took a beating, but they got it done, but I don’t think we need to be putting that on.
“The Health Department of Logan County was having a fit up there at the Freedom Festival,” McNeely later added. “They were. It was a nightmare, but it all worked out for them, luckily, and I’m glad, and kudos to them for pulling it off.”
McNeely and Robinette discussed putting on a fireworks show somewhere in town later in the year. They mentioned Labor Day as a possibility and said they could perhaps bring in two vendors or so.