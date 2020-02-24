To submit an item for the Community Calendar, send an email to dvidovich@HDMediaLLC.com.
FEB. 24
Friends of Chief Logan: Couch to 5K Meet-up, 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, Chief Logan State Park, Chapmanville.
FEB. 26
48th Buffalo Creek Flood Anniversary Ceremony, noon Wednesday, Feb. 26, Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, Man. Bring pictures, memories or anything else you would like share. Refreshments will be served.
FEB. 27
Mommy and Me Childbirth Education Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Call 304-831-1245.
FEB. 29
Old Time Radio Recording Session, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Tracy Vickers Community Center, Chapmanville. Watch the recording session and join in the adventure of recording and old time radio show.
Kiwanis 65th Pancake Day, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Logan Middle School. Get tickets in advance from any Kiwanis Member. There will also be a silent auction. Call 304-688-2567.
2020 Hunting Heritage Banquet, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, Logan Country Club, Chapmanville. Hosted by the Logan Area Chapter of the NWTF. Dinner, door prizes, raffles, silent auctions and more. Funds raised go toward efforts of the NWTF to preserve the wild turkey, educate/train and preserve hunting heritage.
MARCH 3
Ribbon-cutting ceremony, 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, Gordman's, 321 Stratton St., Logan.
MARCH 6-8
Indoor Wildlife Camp, Friday-Sunday, March 6-8, Chief Logan State Park Lodge. For ages 6-16. Meet a Natural Resources Police Officer, a wildlife manager, and a naturalist. Participants will learn about box turtles, play Nature Jeopardy, roast hot dogs, make s’mores and learn how to pitch a tent. Free, but preregistration is necessary by emailing Lauren.E.Cole@wv.gov.
MARCH 6-15
"The Crucible," 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 6-7 and 13-14, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8 and 15, SWVCTC Logan Campus. Presented by Southern Coalition for the Arts.
MARCH 7
Purse Bingo, 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Chapmanville Regional High School. Tickets, $25 regular or $50 VIP (presale only, includes three cards per round, priority seating, special snacks and free dauber). Proceeds help send juniors and seniors to prom for free. Concessions will be sold, and vendor booth rentals are available.
The Hutchinson Brothers Band, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Logan Shrine Club. Tickets, $15.
Free Car Seat Safety Check, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, LEASA Training Center, Logan. Hosted by Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority.
First of Month Hike with Friends of Chief Logan State Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, Chief Logan State Park, Chapmanville. Meet by the ranger station for this moderate 1.1-mile hike.
MARCH 8
GloryWay in concert, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 8, Striker Bible Church, Chapmanville.
MARCH 10
Job Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College Logan campus Building A. The job fair is free and open to the community. There is no participation fee, and lunch will be provided.
MARCH 14
Denim and Diamonds, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Four Seasons Country Store, Logan. Dancing, food and more. Tickets are $75 per couple or $50 per individual. Proceeds benefit United Way of Central WV.
Purse Plus Bingo, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Chapmanville Middle School. Tickets, $20. Proceeds benefit Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia.
Free Car Seat Safety Check, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Chapmanville Fire Department. Hosted by Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority.
MARCH 24
Great Big Small Business Conference, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, Chief Logan Lodge Hotel, Logan. Attend small business training sessions, network with service providers, get new information about what visitors want and hear a keynote speech from WV Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch. Tickets are $25 at eventbrite.com and include lunch and a light breakfast.
MARCH 26
Mommy and Me Childbirth Education Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Call 304-831-1245.
MARCH 26-29
"Into the Woods," 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 26-28, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 29, Chapmanville Regional High School.
APRIL 9
LEPC Meeting, 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9, Logan County Office of Emergency Management, 511 Dingess St., Logan.
APRIL 23-26
"The Outsiders," 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, April 23-24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Logan High School Little Theater.
APRIL 30
Mommy and Me Childbirth Education Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Call 304-831-1245.
MAY 28
Mommy and Me Childbirth Education Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Call 304-831-1245.
EVERY WEEK
Nighbert Memorial Church's children's music ministry takes place from 6 to 6:45 p.m. every Monday for ages 1 to 7.
The youth meeting for the Chapmanville United Baptist Church is 7 p.m. Wednesday. Leaders are Sisters Heather Woody and Barbara Ellis.
PUBLIC MEETING DATES
Chapmanville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
Logan City Council meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan City Hall. Call 304-752-4044.
Logan County Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan County Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St. Call 304-752-1324.
Logan County Commission typically meets at 3 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month at the Logan County Courthouse. Call 304-792-6217.
Logan County Board of Education meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. Call 304-792-2060.
Logan County Board of Health meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Logan County Health Department, 300 Stratton St., Logan. Call 304-792-8630.
Logan County Public Service District meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the district's office at 41 Armory Road, Monaville. Call 304-946-2641.
The Town of Man Council meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Man Town Hall. Call 304-583-9631.
The Tracy Vickers Center Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
The Logan County Development Authority meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-4600.
The Logan County Airport Authority meets at 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-0975.
The Logan County Housing Authority meets at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan.