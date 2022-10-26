The news media landscape is rapidly changing, and HD Media is leading the way.
In this space, I’ve shared with you the challenges we face in our business. Now, I want to share with you the story of how we are rising to those challenges, providing you with a wider selection of exciting digital offerings, adding revenue drivers to help us maintain and enhance our history of journalistic excellence and working every day to become a more complete, more dynamic multimedia company.
First, we’ve added HD Media+, a one-of-a-kind free app that is helping usher in a new age of digital products in our market. We’ve seen a great response to our video and live-streaming products. Now, using HD Media+, you can watch anything and everything from us — sports, news, features and more — on your smartphone or smart TV.
Imagine watching one of those classic local high school football clashes on the large-screen TV in your living room just the way you watch your West Virginia University Mountaineers on Saturdays or your favorite NFL team — I hope it’s the Steelers — on Sundays. Well, now you don’t have to imagine it. You can do it through HD Media+, available on Apple TV, Roku, Fire Stick and soon on you IOS or Android system with more options to come.
Not only can you watch live, but you also can use HD Media+ as a library, storing all the games and events we cover in one convenient location. If we’ve made video, and you want to watch, you’ll find it all here. And we’ll be adding even more video selections soon as we expand our digital news division.
But that’s not all.
We have joined the Times-Picayune in New Orleans as the only two newspapers in America partnering with Caesars Sportsbook on a sports betting site, just the ticket as sports wagering takes off in West Virginia. Check it out at www.letsbetwv.com, an exclusive site offered only through HD Media and Caesars.
Go here to get the latest on all the big games. Find out who’s hurt, whose stock is on the rise, who looks like a sure thing and who looks like they’re headed for the sidelines. Check out both local and national stories, insights from columnist Chuck Landon and get the skinny from Shawn Fluharty and Stevie Cooper in the “Mountain Money” podcast available at https://wvgazettemail.com/mountainmoney Find it by clicking the Sports Betting tab in the menu.
It’s the ultimate win-win. A portion of the proceeds from sports wagering helps fund critical state services, and it helps HD Media fund local journalism.
Sign up for your new Caesars Sportsbook account using our promo code, WVFULL. If you lose your first bet, don’t worry, Caesars will give you your money back in the form of a free bet. It’s a free roll on us. You can’t beat that.
Along with these new features, we’re expanding our digital offerings, including High School Gameday, which brings you local sports action you can’t find anywhere else.
Not only do you get comprehensive coverage of all the big games from our award-winning sports journalists, you also get three games live-streamed each Friday on HD Media+ , our websites, and on our Facebook page.
That coverage will continue through the football playoffs until the teams get to Wheeling. So, if your favorite team is playing an hour away on a chilly Friday, relax, grab a beverage and a snack and watch from the warm comfort of your living room.
And, of course, we bring you more than fantastic Friday night sports. We cover all the big events, including the upcoming Christmas parade in Charleston and Huntington. Our live-stream last year of the Christmas parade in Charleston drew more than 10,000 views. We’re expecting even more this year.
Helping make it all happen are a series of partnerships we’ve formed, not only with Caesars but with The Media Center and Dan Shreve, Video Productions and Butch Mounts and Nitro Broadcasting and Joe Oliver. Making strategic connections is the name of the game.
We’ll keep bringing you “Outside the Echo Chamber,” our political talk show, and we’ve added “Inside and Out with Carli,” featuring all the latest in recreation and more from video reporter Carli Berkhouse. Coming soon, we’ll have daily video news headlines.
That’s partly the product of the reorganization of our newsroom to help us become a more digital operation while still delivering the best journalism in West Virginia. We’ve added a full-time digital reporter covering both our daily markets, and we plan to add breaking news reporters to accompany our outstanding staff in Charleston and Huntington and our top-notch weekly reporters in Southern West Virginia and beyond.
Along with all this, we’ve enhanced our digital products for advertisers. We can be your local agency offering everything from creative services to video and more. If you want to know more, email Vice President of Sales Jerry Briggs at jwbriggs@hdmediallc.com to find out all the things we can do for your business online, in print and in video.
And while many other newspaper companies are shrinking, we’re growing. We’ve added weekly newspapers in Webster Springs and Grundy, Virginia.
You know from reading this space before that we’ve seen tough times in the news business. But we’ve been tougher than the times. We strive every day to stay a step ahead of the curve, to be innovative and forward-thinking, to be on the cutting edge of all that’s happening in our world. That’s the kind of news company you deserve and the kind you inspire us to be.
Just like us, you’ve battled through difficult days, from a pandemic to inflation to an up-and-down economy, and we’ve come through it all together stronger and better than ever. Thank you as always for reading and watching. You are the reason for all that we do and all the great things we’re going to do.