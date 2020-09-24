LOGAN – Two days after the Logan County Board of Education voted to begin in-person instruction in the county beginning Monday, Sept. 28, the West Virginia Department of Education announced Thursday that schools in Logan County will be allowed to start participating in extracurricular activities this weekend.
In an official statement released Thursday, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said that students in Logan County may begin extracurricular activities beginning this weekend as consistent with Logan County’s current status on the WVDE color-coded re-entry map, which was orange as of Thursday.
“These student athletes have diligently and faithfully been practicing in hopes of participating in extracurricular activities, and Governor Justice does not believe the opportunity to play this weekend should be withheld solely due to the Logan County Board of Education’s decisions which were contrary to the existing WVDE map,” the statement reads.
The statement says the county “should have returned to school on Monday, Sept. 21” because of its then-gold status that would have allowed the district to do so. However, members of the Logan County Board of Education delayed action during a special meeting on Sept. 17 that was held after the new gold metric was unveiled.
Board members instead opted to hold another special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22 to revisit the issue. During that interim time, dozens of students in the county held protests outside the Logan County Schools Central Administrative Office in Aracoma, and LCBOE President Jeremy Farley penned a letter to Gov. Jim Justice requesting extracurricular activities be allowed even if the county is operating on a remote learning basis.
After hearing over 30 minutes of public comments – both for and against re-entering school – LCBOE Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White made a motion to move that “Logan County Schools will transition from the remote learning model to the blended learning model on Monday, Sept. 28, using the school re-entry guidelines developed by the West Virginia Department of Education and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and contingent upon the Superintendent of Logan County Schools being able to order remote learning for any and all schools if it is deemed necessary for the health and safety of students and employees.”
That motion was unanimously approved by the other four board members. After nearly a month, students in Logan County who have not opted for virtual learning will now begin in-person instruction on Monday – as long as the county is green, yellow or gold on the map by Saturday’s metric.
Just after the vote passed, audible cheers from dozens of protesting students outside could be heard from inside the board’s meeting room.
When students do return to school in Logan County, they will be attending on the county’s “blended” learning model, which was approved in July. Students with last names in the first half of the alphabet will attend school on Monday and Tuesday and second half students will attend Thursday and Friday. All students in the county will learn remotely on Wednesdays.