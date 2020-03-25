LOGAN – A confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been reported in Logan County, according to the Logan County Health Department.
The individual who tested positive is an elderly person with very mild symptoms, according to Steve Browning, director of the Logan County Health Department. The person is from Logan and recently returned from traveling out-of-state about a week ago.
“Their symptoms have been very mild,” Browning said. “I spoke with this person (recently) and they informed me that they are doing quite well at this time.”
Browning said a case in Logan County was “inevitable” and urged all residents to continue following state and CDC guidelines for reducing the spread of the disease.
“This was going to happen at some point, and there’s no need to take any other action,” Browning said. “It wasn’t a community transmission. This person contracted it elsewhere, not in this state even, and has been isolated since the onset, so we’ll start investigating the contacts tomorrow and we’ll go from there. This was inevitable to happen, so just continue to keep your distance and make smart decisions.”
The person was tested by the Logan County Health Department at an off-site location and has since self-quarantined since the onset of symptoms. Around 16 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Logan County as of Wednesday, March 25.