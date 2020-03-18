To slow the spread of COVID-19, Gordmans has adjusted its store operating hours in Logan and South Williamson, Kentucky, according to a news release.
New store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
Gordmans is located at 321 Stratton St., in Logan, and South Side Mall in South Williamson, Kentucky.
In addition to new store hours, the company is taking the following actions to help keep guests and associates healthy:
- Increasing the frequency of store cleanings, paying special attention to frequently touched objects and surfaces such as register counters, shopping carts, door handles, restrooms, etc.;
- Reminding our associates of their training on illness prevention;
- Advising all employees to stay home if they are not feeling well, or if circumstances might advise them to do so, to seek medical attention if they have symptoms.
"We also encourage our guests everywhere to take the extra precautions necessary to safeguard their health and the health of others," the release said. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work with public health authorities as required. We will keep you informed if our approach changes and will continue to post updates on stage.com and gordmans.com. We look forward to serving guests in our stores."