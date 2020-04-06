HUNTINGTON — Cabell County is up to seven positive cases of COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and four West Virginians have now died related to the novel coronavirus.
The latest death was John Palmer, an 85-year-old veteran from Harrison County who was hospitalized at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.
His granddaughter, Jenna Palmer of Hurricane, said she wants people to remember there are people behind the numbers, and the importance of social distancing.
“These are the people we need to think about when we go out,” Palmer said.
She said her grandfather likely contracted the virus from her uncle, who works at an airport.
“He hadn’t been showing any symptoms,” Palmer said of her uncle. “Before his quarantine was mandated, he had dinner with my grandparents.”
Within a few days her uncle started showing symptoms, followed quickly by her grandfather and grandmother. In the end, her aunt and cousins tested positive for the virus as well. Her uncle ended up in the hospital; then two days later her grandfather joined him. They both struggled with kidney function.
The only small silver lining was her uncle was able to be with his father when the decision was made to remove him from life support. The rest of the family must grieve alone, including her grandmother, who is in self-isolation as she recovers from the virus.
“That’s been the worst part,” Palmer said.
The family will have a graveside service in their vehicles. They are trying to figure out how to provide him military rites at a later date.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday said the loss of life, whether one West Virginian or 500, is devastating.
The latest model from the University of Washington does show, however, that West Virginia’s efforts are paying off. Last week, the model predicted up to 500 deaths in the state, but this week it has dropped to 182 deaths. The projections also moved up West Virginia’s predicted surge to the week of April 16 from mid-May.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, said the models are only as good as the data fed into it.
“We are doing great job as a state. People should feel good about that,” Marsh said. “We are grateful and indebted to each person who is doing this to protect their self, their family, the community and the state. Now is not the time to become complacent. This is the time we know doubling down really works.”
Marsh said the state hopes to avoid a true surge, but it will be marked by increases in emergency room visits and positive tests and a decrease in the number of ICU beds available.
“If we get through this effectively, which we think we will, a lot will still not be immune to this virus and we will have chose our next steps,” Marsh said.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer, said it is going to get worse before it gets better.
As of 4 p.m., 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 positive and 9,595 negative.
Confirmed cases by county: Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Ohio and Preston counties today.
In Ohio, the Lawrence County Health Department announced two new positive cases of COVID-19. A press release said the patients are following home and hospital isolation guidelines but no other information was provided.
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine issued a new stay-at-home order which goes into effect at midnight Tuesday. The order includes new guidelines, including restricting the number of people allowed inside essential businesses at one time.
Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said she believes the surge on the hospital system is happening in the next few weeks, and encouraged residents to double-down on their precautions.
“This is no small thing we are doing together,” she said. “It’s hard to shut down our lives the way we have. I know we will look back and know that we all saved each other in this state.”
At 2 p.m. Monday, Ohio reported 4,450 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 142 deaths. There has been 1,214 hospitalizations and 371 ICU admissions.
In Kentucky, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced the second death in that county, a 96-year-old man.
Three individuals remain hospitalized, two at VA hospitals: a 68-year-old female, a 68-year-old man, and a 70-year-old man. The county has tested 375 residents with 20 total positives.
At 5 p.m., Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state had reached 1,008 confirmed cases.