LOGAN — A 20-year-old man from Logan County is dead following an ATV accident Friday, May 15.
Alec Griffin, 20, of Logan, died Monday from complications related to injuries sustained in the accident.
According to the City of Logan Police Department, the accident happened at approximately 6:13 p.m. Friday, May 15, on W.Va. 10 between the Stollings Speedway convenience store and the El Torito Mexican restaurant on the east end of Logan. Police say Griffin was traveling north toward Logan from the Stollings area at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his ATV and hit the median.
Griffin was ejected from the ATV and was not wearing a helmet, according to police. He was transported to Logan Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to a different facility, where he died Monday.
Griffin is survived by family that includes a twin brother and three sisters.
Griffin’s grandfather, Keith Davis, a former general manager of The Logan Banner; CEO of Woodland Press; and community engagement specialist for Logan Mingo Area Mental Health, described his grief in a Facebook post.
“Our grandson, Alec, passed away this afternoon,” Davis said. “I can’t even begin to describe the flood of emotions we’re feeling — even so, we find inner peace knowing Alec is in God’s presence; and he is already experiencing the wonders of that heavenly city. We appreciate your prayers at this time, especially for my daughter and son-in-law, Alec’s twin brother and his three sisters. And we thank everyone who prayed with us through this journey. We are so grateful for your concern, encouraging comments and acts of love.”
City patrolman A.L. Bias was the responding officer to the scene.