Howard Jemerison is pictured at a meeting of the Logan City Council on June 7, 2021. DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN – Logan city councilman Howard Jemerison died Tuesday. He was 67.Jemerison had served on Logan City Council since October 2013 following the resignation of former councilman Mike Allie. He won re-election to full terms on the council in 2015 and 2019.The cause of Jemerison's death has not yet been released for press. A full story on Jemerison will be published in the Wednesday, Jan. 19 edition of The Logan Banner.