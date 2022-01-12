Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Howard Jemerison is pictured at a meeting of the Logan City Council on June 7, 2021.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN – Logan city councilman Howard Jemerison died Tuesday. He was 67.

Jemerison had served on Logan City Council since October 2013 following the resignation of former councilman Mike Allie. He won re-election to full terms on the council in 2015 and 2019.

The cause of Jemerison's death has not yet been released for press. A full story on Jemerison will be published in the Wednesday, Jan. 19 edition of The Logan Banner.

