Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms by morning. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.