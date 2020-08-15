LOGAN – Schools in Logan County may be starting the year remotely instead of in-person due to the county’s dramatic rise in positive confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.
The Logan County Board of Education will meet in special session on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to consider the measure, LCBOE President Jeremy Farley announced Friday. The move comes after Gov. Jim Justice revealed the color-coded school reopening map, which showed Logan County as the only county in the red.
Under the map, counties marked red (25+ cases per 100,000 people) or orange (16-24 cases per 100,000 people) would not be allowed to restart in-person instruction if coronavirus cases in those counties have not dropped by Sept. 8. Only two other counties currently fit that bill – Grant and Mingo – both of which are orange.
Logan County has faced an ever-increasing rise in cases of the virus since July 6. On Friday, the Logan County Health Department confirmed a staggering 39 new positive cases and two deaths, bringing the county’s cumulative count to 351 cases and 170 active cases.
“As time has gone on, and we’ve watched the numbers in Logan County related to COVID-19 continue to increase, we’ve been very worried about what ramifications it would have if we started in-person,” Farley said.
Farley added that the LCBOE wants to make the decision now to prepare students, faculty and families for learning remotely.
“Hopefully, it is more organized than what happened in the spring, which it almost would have to be because we just had no lead time when the governor shut down schools. Teachers did the best that they could to provide online learning, but there wasn’t a lot of time to prepare, so we think if we make this decision two to three weeks prior to the start of school, that will give us time to make all the arrangements – to get the technology back in our students’ hands and work out our feeding program and how we’re going to deliver some of our other services,” Farley said.
If this plan is approved Wednesday, Farley said he anticipates Logan County students utilizing remote instruction through at least the month of September. Depending on what the finalized plan outlines, students may transition back to school buildings in-person once COVID-19 numbers drop.
Logan County Schools has currently adopted a blended re-entry model, which means some students will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday and some on Thursday and Friday. On the days they don’t attend in-person, students will learn remotely. On Wednesdays, all students in the county will learn remotely.
