- Richard Ojeda (D)
- Paula Jean Swearengin (D)
- Richie Robb (D)
- Shelley Moore Capito (i) (R)
- Allen Whitt (R)
- Larry Eugene Butcher (R)
EARLY VOTING: April 29-May 9
W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 12
GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 3
STATE RACES
U.S. SENATE
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVESDISTRICT 1
- Natalie Cline (D)
- Tom Payne (D)
- David B. McKinley (i) (R)
- Cathy Kunkel (D)
- Alex X. Mooney (i) (R)
- Matthew Hahn (R)
- Jeff Lewis (D)
- Hilary Turner (D)
- Paul E. Davis (D)
- Mr. Lacy Watson (D)
- Carol Miller (i) (R)
- Russell Siegel (R)
GOVERNOR
- Stephen Smith (D)
- Ben Salango (D)
- Ron Stollings (D)
- Jody Murphy (D)
- Douglas Hughes (D)
- Michael "Mike" Folk (R)
- Shelby Jean Fitzhugh (R)
- Woody Thrasher (R)
- Doug Six (R)
- Jim Justice (i) (R)
- Brooke Lunsford (R)
- Charles R. Sheedy Sr. (R)
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Sam Brown Petsonk (D)
- Isaac Sponaugle (D)
- Patrick Morrisey (i) (R)
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
- Dave Miller (D)
- Bob Beach (D)
- WM J.R. Keplinger (D)
- Kent Leonhardt (i) (R)
- Roy Ramey (R)
AUDITOR
- Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D)
- John McCuskey (i) (R)
SECRETARY OF STATE
- Natalie Tennant (D)
- Mac Warner (i) (R)
STATE TREASURER
- John Perdue (i) (D)
- Riley Moore (R)
JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALSDIVISION 1
- Richard Neely
- Tim Armstead (i)
- David Hummel Jr.
- Joanna Tabit (i)
- Kristina "Kris" Raynes
- William R. "Bill" Wooton
- Jim Douglas
- John A. Hutchison
- Lora A. Dyer
- Bill Schwartz
STATE SENATEDISTRICT 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
- Ralph Rodighiero (D)
- Rupie Phillips (R)
HOUSE OF DELEGATESDISTRICT 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) (1 seat)
- Nathan Brown (D)
- Matthew Deskins (R)
- Cecil Silva (D)
- Jeff Eldridge (D)
- Zack Maynard (i) (R)
- Joseph "Joe" Jeffries (i) (R)
- Nicholas Garret Young (R)
- Tim Tomblin (D)
- George Howes (D)
- Susan Shelton Perry (D)
- Jordan Bridges (R)
- Margitta Mazzocchi (R)
LOGAN COUNTY RACES
ASSESSOR
- Glen D. Adkins (i) (D)
BOARD OF EDUCATION (2 seats)
- Central: Darrell Bias
- Central: Moss R. Burgess
- Central: Harold McMillen (i)
- Western: Barry Mullins (i)
- Western: Austin Workman
- Eastern: James "Jimmy" Porter
COUNTY COMMISSION
- Ed White (D)
- Diana Barnette (R)
MAGISTRATE (one winner per division)DIVISION 1
- David Adkins
- Jeff Lane
- Randall Brewer
- Dwight A. Williamson (i)
- Joe Mendez (i)
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
- David A. Wandling (D)
SHERIFF
- Paul "P.D." Clemens (D)
- Chris Trent (R)
- Brandon Ulysses Conley (R)
- John D. Pridemore (R)
- Mike Sheppard (R)
- Windell Hunter (R)
CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR
- George Mathis (n)
- Clabe Sheppard (n)
