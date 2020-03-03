  • West Virginia Voter Information

    • CANDIDATES IN CONTESTED RACES: Receive a questionnaire by sending an email to acopley@HDMediaLLC.com.

    W.Va. Candidates

    EARLY VOTING: April 29-May 9

    W.VA. PRIMARY ELECTION: May 12

    GENERAL ELECTION: Nov. 3

    STATE RACES

    U.S. SENATE

  • Richard Ojeda (D)
  • Paula Jean Swearengin (D)
  • Richie Robb (D)
  • Shelley Moore Capito (i) (R)
  • Allen Whitt (R)
  • Larry Eugene Butcher (R)

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

DISTRICT 1
  • Natalie Cline (D)
  • Tom Payne (D)
  • David B. McKinley (i) (R)
DISTRICT 2
  • Cathy Kunkel (D)
  • Alex X. Mooney (i) (R)
  • Matthew Hahn (R)
DISTRICT 3
  • Jeff Lewis (D)
  • Hilary Turner (D)
  • Paul E. Davis (D)
  • Mr. Lacy Watson (D)
  • Carol Miller (i) (R)
  • Russell Siegel (R)

GOVERNOR

  • Stephen Smith (D)
  • Ben Salango (D)
  • Ron Stollings (D)
  • Jody Murphy (D)
  • Douglas Hughes (D)
  • Michael "Mike" Folk (R)
  • Shelby Jean Fitzhugh (R)
  • Woody Thrasher (R)
  • Doug Six (R)
  • Jim Justice (i) (R)
  • Brooke Lunsford (R)
  • Charles R. Sheedy Sr. (R)

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Sam Brown Petsonk (D)
  • Isaac Sponaugle (D)
  • Patrick Morrisey (i) (R)

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE

  • Dave Miller (D)
  • Bob Beach (D)
  • WM J.R. Keplinger (D)
  • Kent Leonhardt (i) (R)
  • Roy Ramey (R)

AUDITOR

  • Mary Ann Roebuck Claytor (D)
  • John McCuskey (i) (R)

SECRETARY OF STATE

  • Natalie Tennant (D)
  • Mac Warner (i) (R)

STATE TREASURER

  • John Perdue (i) (D)
  • Riley Moore (R)

JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF APPEALS

DIVISION 1
  • Richard Neely
  • Tim Armstead (i)
  • David Hummel Jr.
DIVISION 2
  • Joanna Tabit (i)
  • Kristina "Kris" Raynes
  • William R. "Bill" Wooton
  • Jim Douglas
DIVISION 3
  • John A. Hutchison
  • Lora A. Dyer
  • Bill Schwartz

STATE SENATE

DISTRICT 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
  • Ralph Rodighiero (D)
  • Rupie Phillips (R)

HOUSE OF DELEGATES

DISTRICT 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) (1 seat)
  • Nathan Brown (D)
  • Matthew Deskins (R)
DISTRICT 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) (2 seats)
  • Cecil Silva (D)
  • Jeff Eldridge (D)
  • Zack Maynard (i) (R)
  • Joseph "Joe" Jeffries (i) (R)
  • Nicholas Garret Young (R)
DISTRICT 24 (most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) (2 seats)
  • Tim Tomblin (D)
  • George Howes (D)
  • Susan Shelton Perry (D)
  • Jordan Bridges (R)
  • Margitta Mazzocchi (R)

LOGAN COUNTY RACES

ASSESSOR

  • Glen D. Adkins (i) (D)

BOARD OF EDUCATION (2 seats)

  • Central: Darrell Bias
  • Central: Moss R. Burgess
  • Central: Harold McMillen (i)
  • Western: Barry Mullins (i)
  • Western: Austin Workman
  • Eastern: James "Jimmy" Porter

COUNTY COMMISSION

  • Ed White (D)
  • Diana Barnette (R)

MAGISTRATE (one winner per division)

DIVISION 1
  • David Adkins
  • Jeff Lane
  • Randall Brewer
DIVISION 2
  • Dwight A. Williamson (i)
DIVISION 3
  • Joe Mendez (i)

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

  • David A. Wandling (D)

SHERIFF

  • Paul "P.D." Clemens (D)
  • Chris Trent (R)
  • Brandon Ulysses Conley (R)
  • John D. Pridemore (R)
  • Mike Sheppard (R)
  • Windell Hunter (R)

CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR

  • George Mathis (n)
  • Clabe Sheppard (n)