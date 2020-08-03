LOGAN – Due to the recent dramatic rise in new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Logan County, officials have decided to close the Logan County Courthouse to the public as of Monday, Aug. 3.
The decision was made by the Logan County Commission in conjunction with the Logan County Health Department. All offices in the courthouse will continue to conduct business and they will be accessible by phone to give any assistance needed.
Employees at the courthouse will be allowed to enter for work purposes, which will require a temperature screening each time they enter the building. All judicial matters will be subject to the Circuit Court, and Day Report will be following court-mandated services and other services necessary for their clients.
Logan County Magistrate Court will also be operating on a temporary court schedule beginning Monday, Aug. 3. Magistrate Court will be open from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and will only be providing services for video arraignments, bonds, video felony preliminary hearings, and DVP filings. All other matters will be addressed during the “on-call” magistrate hours.
Citizens needing to conduct business are asked to call the necessary office to see if there is an alternative option to take care of the matter. Some of those options could include email, fax, regular mail, text, or online services.
Phone numbers for each county office are as follows:
- Logan County Commission: 304-792-8626
- Logan County Chamber of Commerce: 304-752-1324
- Clerk’s Office: 304-792-8600
- Assessor’s Office: 304-792-8520
- Health Department: 304-792-8630
- Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Office: 304-792-8590
- Sheriff’s Tax Office: 304-792-8680
- WVU Extension Office: 304-792-8690
- Circuit Clerk: 304-792-8550
- Probation Office: 304-792-8565
- Magistrate Court: 304-792-8650
- Family Court: 304-792-7038
- Child Advocacy Center: 304-792-6261
- Prosecuting Attorney’s Office: 304-792-8670
- Home Confinement Office: 304-792-8605
- Day Report/Drug Court Center: 304-792-8689
- Office of Emergency Management: 304-752-0917
- 911 Center (Non-Emergency): 304-752-7662