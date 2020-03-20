LOGAN – A local “state of emergency” has been declared in Logan County in response to the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Logan County Commission President Danny Godby signed the declaration on Tuesday, March 17, which, along with Gov. Jim Justice’s state emergency declaration, sets up measures to prevent the spread of the disease. One such measure the county is now taking is the implementation of work schedules with each officeholder at the courthouse in order to reduce the force inside the building.
The Logan County Courthouse is currently operating at a skeleton crew of around 50% staffing on a single day basis, according to Logan County Administrator Rocky Adkins. Employees not working in the courthouse on a given day are working from home instead.
“It lets them rotate their employees, but also, the employees that are actually at home are also working at home,” Adkins said. “Just because they’re home, that means their workplace that day is at their home, and so we’re still managing everything that needs to happen.”
To limit the amount of people congregating in the courthouse, Adkins and the commission are urging the public to call county offices first to check if their business can be achieved via telephone instead of visiting in person for at least 2-4 weeks.
“If you have business here, please call beforehand to find out if it’s necessary for you to come to the courthouse,” Adkins said. “We may be able to limit where you might be going in the courthouse by someone meeting you at the front door with whatever information you are looking for, or printing out whatever you need and bringing it to you. It’s about trying to separate people. Social distancing is the key to slowing down or negating what’s happening.”
The county is also currently working to supply employees and the Sheriff’s Department with necessary items to keep them protected, such as gloves when handling money.
Phone numbers for county government agencies include:
- Commission: 304-792-8626
- Clerk: 304-792-8600
- Assessor: 304-792-8520
- Sheriff: 304-792-8590
- Magistrate Court: 304-792-8651
- Circuit Clerk: 304-792-8550
- Prosecuting Attorney: 304-792-8670
- Health Department: 304-792-8630
- DHHR: 304-792-7095
- Southwestern Regional Day Report: 304-792-8689
Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning said the county is prepared to erect up to four drive-through COVID-19 testing facilities – at least one in Man, Logan and Chapmanville – if necessary. Testing will be achieved by administering a regular flu swab and having the sample sent off to be tested a separate lab, as there are no specific COVID-19 test kits currently available in Logan County.
“The plans are in the place and we have people in the right spots to be able to deal with it as it comes up and move forward with it,” Browning said. “We’re getting supplies, not quite what we wanted from the state, but we’re getting them in and we’re going to start to, hopefully, be able to get some of that out to the first responders that are in need of those things.”
According to Browning, test sites will, theoretically, allow an individual to drive up and be screened, and if they meet certain criteria, a worker will take their insurance or whatever documentation they have, and that person will be taken to a station to be swabbed inside their vehicle. The swab will be carefully packed, sealed and sent for lab testing.
If a person does not meet the criteria, they will not be tested due to the limited number of swabs available. Browning said the criteria changes on a recurring basis, but currently includes showing of symptoms, travel history, age and severity of illness.
“That changes daily and there’s a lot of different criteria, and as of right now, it’s one thing; tomorrow it could be slightly different,” Browning said. “They will have to meet what the current criteria is to be tested.”
Browning is hopeful that the county can acquire specific COVID-19 testing kits at some point, but does not expect it quickly due to West Virginia being the last state to identify a positive case.
“I’m certain that the federal government is going to ramp up the volume of tests that’s out there,” Browning said. “I don’t know the time frame on that yet. Seeing that, as a state, we are the last to get a positive case, most of the other supplies are going to the states where it’s more prevalent at. Ultimately yes, I do anticipate us getting some, but I don’t know at what point that would be.”
Following CDC guidelines in preventing the spread of COVID-19, Browning urges Logan County residents to:
- Regularly wash and thoroughly clean your hands; if soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based cleanser with at least 60-90% alcohol
- Maintain “social distancing” techniques of six feet or more of separation with anyone
- Avoid touching your face
- If someone around you is sick, make sure they are quarantined
- If you think you are sick, stay home; if you have to go somewhere, call ahead for further advice first
- Use proper techniques for covering sneezing and coughing
- Properly sanitize homes and workspaces