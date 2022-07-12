Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN COUNTY ASSESSOR

Glen D. Adkins (D)

304-792-8520

http://logan.wvassessor.com

LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 

Debbie Mendez, president, District 2 (elected 2018)

Anthony “Tony” Dean, District 3 (elected 2022)

Dr. Pat Joe White, District 4 (elected 2018)

Harold McMillen, District 1 (elected 2020)

Barry Mullins, District 1 (elected 2020)

304-792-2060

http://www.logancountyschoolswv.com/?DivisionID=17380

https://www.facebook.com/logancountyschoolswv/

LOGAN COUNTY CLERK

John Turner (D)

304) 792-8550

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/countyclerk.aspx

LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION

Danny R. Godby, president (D) (term ends 2024)

Danny Ellis (D) (term ends 2022)

Diana Barnette (R) (term ends 2026)

304-792-8626

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/countycommission.aspx

LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK 

Mark McGrew

304-792-8550

https://loganwvcircuitclerk.us

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 7

Joshua Butcher

Kelly Gilmore Codispoti

304-792-8550

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 9

Vacant

Christopher Workman

304-792-8550

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)

DIVISION 1: David Adkins 

DIVISION 2: Dwight Williamson

DIVISION 3: Joe Mendez

304-792-8651 

http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/counties/logan.html

LOGAN COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

David Wandling (D)

304-792-8670

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/countyprosecutingattorney.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/Logan-County-Prosecuting-Attorneys-Office-200904443255405/

LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Paul "P.D." Clemens (D)

304-792-8590

https://logancounty.wv.gov/countygovernmentagencies/Pages/sheriff.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/Logan-County-Sheriffs-Office-145546395506050/

PUBLIC MEETING DATES

Chapmanville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.

Logan City Council meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan City Hall. Call 304-752-4044.

Logan County Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan County Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St. Call 304-752-1324.

Logan County Commission typically meets at 3 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month at the Logan County Courthouse. Call 304-792-6217.

Logan County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. Call 304-792-2060.

Logan County Board of Health meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Logan County Health Department, 300 Stratton St., Logan. Call 304-792-8630.

Logan County Public Service District meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the district's office at 41 Armory Road, Monaville. Call 304-946-2641.

The Town of Man Council meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Man Town Hall. Call 304-583-9631.

The Tracy Vickers Center Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.

The Logan County Development Authority meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-4600.

The Logan County Airport Authority meets at 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-0975.

The Logan County Housing Authority meets at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan.

 

WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE

District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)

Rupie Phillips (R-Logan), rupie.phillips@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857

Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939

 

WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE 

District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) - 1 seat

Nathan Brown (D), nathan.brown@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3126

 

District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) - 2 seats

Joe Jeffries (R), joe.jeffries@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3113

Zack Maynard (R), zack.maynard@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3152

 

District 24 (Most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) - 2 seats

Jordan Bridges (R), jordan.bridges@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3297

Margitta Mazzocchi (R), margitta.mazzocchi@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3174

 

WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS

Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov

Jim Justice (R)

Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200

Kent Leonhardt (R)

Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Auditor 877-982-9148

John McCuskey (R) 

Secretary of State 304-558-6000

Mac Warner (R)

Treasurer 800-422-7498

Riley Moore (R)

Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145

http://www.courtswv.gov

John A. Hutchison, Chief Justice (elected 2020)

Beth Walker (elected 2016)

William R. Wooton (elected 2020)

Tim Armstead (elected 2020)

C. Haley Bunn (appointed 2022 to fill Evan Jenkins' term)

