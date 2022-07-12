The Logan Banner tries to keep this list updated. See an error? Email acopley@hdmediallc.com.
LOGAN COUNTY ASSESSOR
Glen D. Adkins (D)
304-792-8520
LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
Debbie Mendez, president, District 2 (elected 2018)
Anthony “Tony” Dean, District 3 (elected 2022)
Dr. Pat Joe White, District 4 (elected 2018)
Harold McMillen, District 1 (elected 2020)
Barry Mullins, District 1 (elected 2020)
304-792-2060
LOGAN COUNTY CLERK
John Turner (D)
304) 792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY COMMISSION
Danny R. Godby, president (D) (term ends 2024)
Danny Ellis (D) (term ends 2022)
Diana Barnette (R) (term ends 2026)
304-792-8626
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK
Mark McGrew
304-792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT District 7
Joshua Butcher
Kelly Gilmore Codispoti
304-792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY FAMILY COURT District 9
Vacant
Christopher Workman
304-792-8550
LOGAN COUNTY MAGISTRATES (3 seats)
DIVISION 1: David Adkins
DIVISION 2: Dwight Williamson
DIVISION 3: Joe Mendez
304-792-8651
LOGAN COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
David Wandling (D)
304-792-8670
LOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Paul "P.D." Clemens (D)
304-792-8590
PUBLIC MEETING DATES
Chapmanville Town Council meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
Logan City Council meets at 4 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan City Hall. Call 304-752-4044.
Logan County Chamber of Commerce meets at 8 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Logan County Chamber of Commerce, 325 Stratton St. Call 304-752-1324.
Logan County Commission typically meets at 3 p.m. the first and third Monday of every month at the Logan County Courthouse. Call 304-792-6217.
Logan County Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. Call 304-792-2060.
Logan County Board of Health meets at 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the Logan County Health Department, 300 Stratton St., Logan. Call 304-792-8630.
Logan County Public Service District meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the district's office at 41 Armory Road, Monaville. Call 304-946-2641.
The Town of Man Council meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Man Town Hall. Call 304-583-9631.
The Tracy Vickers Center Board meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise St, Chapmanville. Call 304- 855-4582.
The Logan County Development Authority meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-4600.
The Logan County Airport Authority meets at 2 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan. Call 304-752-0975.
The Logan County Housing Authority meets at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month in the conference room of the Logan County Commission building, 325 Stratton St, Logan.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE SENATE
District 7 (Boone, Lincoln, Logan, parts of Mingo and Wayne)
Rupie Phillips (R-Logan), rupie.phillips@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7857
Ron Stollings (D), ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov, 304-357-7939
WEST VIRGINIA STATE HOUSE
District 20 (Mingo, part of Logan) - 1 seat
Nathan Brown (D), nathan.brown@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3126
District 22 (parts of Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Putnam) - 2 seats
Joe Jeffries (R), joe.jeffries@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3113
Zack Maynard (R), zack.maynard@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3152
District 24 (Most of Logan, part of Boone and Wyoming) - 2 seats
Jordan Bridges (R), jordan.bridges@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3297
Margitta Mazzocchi (R), margitta.mazzocchi@wvhouse.gov, 304-340-3174
WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS
Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov
Jim Justice (R)
Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200
Kent Leonhardt (R)
Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808
Patrick Morrisey (R)
Auditor 877-982-9148
John McCuskey (R)
Secretary of State 304-558-6000
Mac Warner (R)
Treasurer 800-422-7498
Riley Moore (R)
Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145
John A. Hutchison, Chief Justice (elected 2020)
Beth Walker (elected 2016)
William R. Wooton (elected 2020)
Tim Armstead (elected 2020)
C. Haley Bunn (appointed 2022 to fill Evan Jenkins' term)