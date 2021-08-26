LOGAN – The Logan County Health Department released an advisory Thursday morning urging local residents to “shorten the surge” by following a list of recommendations aimed at reducing the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to the advisory, current rates of COVID-19 transmission in Logan County are high, and are forecasted to increase in the weeks ahead. The county health department expects rates of new infections to reach the levels of those seen in January, which they say may result in some serious illness and death, along with increases in hospital admissions and ventilator usage.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Logan County currently has 168 active cases of COVID-19, with 17 of those hospitalized. 35 new cases were recorded from Tuesday’s totals.
The bulk of new cases in August, according to the LCHD, are mostly amongst unvaccinated individuals. Partially and fully vaccinated individuals represent just 16% of new cases this month. Cases this month have affected all ages, from young children to older adults.
The LCHD is asking local residents to help “shorten the surge” by taking the following steps:
Get vaccinated if not vaccinated, and complete your vaccination series to become fully vaccinated. Individuals with specific immune deficiencies also have the availability of a third dose to increase their likelihood of vaccine protection.
Wear a mask in all indoor public spaces, whether you are vaccinated or not, and do so until the surge is over and the risk decreases. Consider also masking in crowded outdoor spaces.
Maintain distance at al times as much as possible in public spaces.
Use contactless or contact-lowering services as much as possible.
Continue to wash hands and sanitize surfaces frequently.
Get tested for COVID-19 if you develop any symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is infected.
Participate in any COVID-19 testing or screening available at your school or work.