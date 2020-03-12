LOGAN – Logan County Schools on Thursday released a statement in response to the rising COVID-19 / Coronavirus outbreak.
The same day, Logan County Schools announced via Facebook that its officials met with the Logan County Health Department, the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of Special Education and Student and the regional epidemiologist, to discuss the virus and future plans to combat the epidemic.
“All departments throughout our district have taken measures to enhance our sanitation best practices in response to the spread of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “Logan County Schools understand and respect the concerns surrounding COVID-19. However, it is important to remember that there are no current confirmed or non-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Logan County or the State of WV.”
As a result, the statement announces that Logan County Schools has no plans to close schools. Furthermore, parameters that might dictate school closures are “being reviewed and developed,” and school administrators are urged to encourage sick staff and students to stay home, monitor symptoms in schools, and keep track of absentee numbers.
Anybody with questions is urged to call the Logan County Health Department at 304-792-8630. Information can also be accessed online at www.Coronavirus.wv.gov or call 1-800-887-4304.