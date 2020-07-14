LOGAN — Logan County has seen a sharp uptick in the number of confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past two weeks.
The latest case as of Tuesday afternoon is a 38-year-old man who is managing symptoms at home, according to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning. Officials are not yet sure of how the man contracted the virus.
The man is now the 41st cumulative and 14th currently active case of the virus in Logan County. Twenty-six have recovered, and one has died.
Just two weeks ago, on June 26, the county’s total cumulative number of cases stood at 21. The county has since seen a sharp uptick in cases, with the Health Department logging 19 new cases from June 26 to July 10.
The vast majority of Logan County’s cases are travel-related, Browning said. As he has done numerous times in the past, Browning urged citizens to take all necessary precautions, such as wearing a mask in public spaces, to limit the spread of the virus.
“I know it’s a controversial and a hot topic, but really, if people want to see sports back — fall sports back — if everybody starts wearing a mask, there’s a really good chance we’ll have this thing beat down before school starts back, but if it’s not, we’re going to continue fighting it,” Browning said. “I know that’s a hot topic, and people will be upset, but that’s just how it is.”
The county has several tests that are pending results. Browning said several of those are considered suspected cases by the Health Department.
Anyone who wants to inquire about getting tested for COVID-19 may call the Logan County Health Department for more information at 304-792-8630.