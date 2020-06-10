LOGAN – Voters in Logan County went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes in the 2020 West Virginia primary election.
According to the unofficial results released by the Logan County Clerk’s Office, a total of 6,895 ballots were cast in the election with a voter turnout of 27.24%. Of those ballots, 2,498 were Republican, 4,282 were Democratic, 115 were nonpartisan, and two were blank.
Despite a higher number of Democratic ballots, Republican voter turnout was far more, at 54.78% versus 28.67% for Democrats. Nonpartisan voter turnout was 1.98%.
One of the county’s most contested races was the Republican race for Sheriff, which Chris Trent won with 46.68% of the vote (1,013 votes). In second place was Mike Sheppard with 349 votes (16.08%), followed by John Pridemore with 319 votes (14.70%), Windell Hunter with 297 votes (13.69%), and Brandon Ulysses Conley with 192 votes (8.85%).
Now the Republican nominee, Trent will challenge Democrat Paul “P.D.” Clemens for the office of Sheriff in the November general election. Clemens was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
David Adkins won the nonpartisan Logan County Magistrate Division 1 election with 3,819 votes (61.67%), defeating former magistrate Jeff Lane, who won 1,993 votes (32.18%) and Randy Brewer, who won 373 votes (6.02%). The race also had eight write-in votes, accounting for 0.13%.
The Division 2 and Division 3 Magistrate elections were unopposed, with Dwight Williamson and Joe Mendez retaining their seats, respectively.
Two seats were open on the Logan County Board of Education. Incumbents Harold McMillen and Barry Mullins, both of whom were originally appointed and seeking their first full terms, retained their seats, with McMillen garnering 2,378 votes (23.46%) and Mullins earning 1,881 votes (18.56%).
Behind those two were Austin Workman with 1,702 votes (16.79%), Moss Burgess with 1,618 votes (15.96%), Darrell Bias with 1,485 votes (14.65%), and James “Jimmy” Porter, who could not have served due to being in the Eastern district of the county, with 1,064 votes (10.50%). There were nine write-in votes, which accounted for 0.09%.
George Mathis handily won the race for the county’s conservation district supervisor with 3,277 votes (63.92%) versus Clabe Sheppard’s 1,843 votes (35.95%). Seven votes in that election were write-ins, accounting for 0.14%.
Logan County voters also overwhelmingly approved the county’s fire and ambulance levy once again, with 3,773 votes (86.40%) in favor of the levy and 594 votes (13.60%) against it. Voters had previously approved the levy during a special election in March, but the issue was on the ballot again due to errors discovered by the State Auditor in the original levy’s language.
Other local races that were uncontested included the Democratic race for Logan County Commission, won by Ed White; the Republican race for commission, won by Diana Barnette; the Democratic race for Prosecuting Attorney, won by David A. Wandling; and the Democratic race for Assessor, won by Glen D. “Houn’ Dog” Adkins.
In the Republican race for House of Delegates District 22 in Logan County, Zack Maynard won 219 votes (72.52%), Joe Jeffries won 55 votes (18.21%), and Nicholas Garret Young won 28 votes (9.27%).
In the Republican race for House of Delegates District 24 in Logan County, Jordan Bridges won 1,387 votes (61.81%) and Margitta Mazzocchi won 857 votes (38.19%).
In the Democratic race for House of Delegates District 22 in Logan County, Jeff Eldridge won 288 votes (79.34%) and Cecil Silva won 75 votes (20.66%).
In the Democratic race for House of Delegates District 24 in Logan County, Tim Tomblin won 2,217 votes (48.01%), Susan Shelton Perry won 1,393 votes (30.16%) and George Howes won 1,008 votes (21.83%).
In other non-local races, Donald Trump easily won the Republican race for U.S. President in Logan County with 2,400 votes, or 98.20%. In second place was Joe Walsh, who garnered only 15 votes (0.61%).
On the Democratic side, Logan County voters were not as overwhelmingly approving of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who won the county’s race with 1,454 votes (50.79%). In second place was David Lee Rice with 577 votes (20.15%), followed by Bernie Sanders in third place with 338 votes (11.81%).
In the Republican race for West Virginia Governor, incumbent Jim Justice handily carried Logan County’s vote with 78.08%, or 1,867 votes. In second place was Woody Thrasher at 216 votes (9.03%), followed by Michael “Mike” Folk with 164 votes (6.86%), Brooke Lunsford with 85 votes (3.56%), Charles R. Sheedy Sr. with 24 votes (1%), Doug Six with 20 votes (0.84%), and Shelby Jean Fitzhugh with 15 votes (0.63%).
In the Democratic race for Governor, Boone County native Ron Stollings was the top votegetter in Logan County, earning 2,043 votes (54.79%), followed by Ben Salango with 783 votes (21%), Douglas Hughes with 459 votes (12.31%), Stephen Smith with 414 votes (11.10%), and Jody Murphy with 30 votes (0.80%).
Logan County’s results in the governor’s race closely reflect the Republican results statewide in which Justice won the Republican nomination. However, the statewide Democratic results differ, where Salango earned the party’s nod for November and Stollings came in third place.
Logan County native Richard Ojeda won the county in the state’s Democratic primary election for U.S. Senator, garnering 1,437 votes (41.66%) against Richie Robb in second place with 1,297 votes (37.61%) and Paula Jean Swearengin in third place with 715 votes (20.73%). Statewide, however, Swearengin won the race.
On the Republican side, incumbent U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito easily won Logan County with 89.03% of the vote, or 2,086 total votes. In second place was Allen Whitt with 132 votes (5.63%) and third place went to Larry Eugene Butcher with 125 votes (5.34%).
To see a total list of results from Tuesday’s primary election, visit www.LoganBanner.com.