LOGAN COUNTY – Current active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Logan County on Friday are up slightly from the previous day's numbers.
According to Logan County Health Department Director Steve Browning, there are 48 currently active cases of the virus in the county, with five of those hospitalized, as of Friday. As a whole, there have been 684 cumulative cases, 593 recovered, and 43 deaths.
Those numbers are a slightly increase from Thursday's active count of 44 cases and four hospitalizations. Thursday's numbers were the lowest the county has seen in at least three months.
Browning says the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's statistics are for Logan County currently have the wrong numbers listed due to about 15 cases from northern counties being wrongly assigned to Logan County. He said the state is working to correct the problem and it will be mitigated in the next day or so.
The LCHD will be holding free testing from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at their remote location inside the old 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek.