BARBOURSVILLE – Logan Little League captured the state softball title for the 9–11-year-olds on Tuesday with a 12-4 win over Hurricane at Barboursville Park.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, Logan rallied with four runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings behind seven hits and thanks to three Hurricane errors.

