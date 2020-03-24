CHAPMANVILLE – One person is dead following a fatal vehicle crash at the Old Logan Road intersection off U.S. 119 Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 7:13 a.m. Tuesday morning. When they arrived at the intersection, one man, Marty Allen, was transported by a LEASA ambulance to Logan Regional Medical Center for observation.
Logan County 911 dispatchers advised police while en-route that the other driver sustained fatal injuries. Deputies discovered that Harold Cheyenne Dingess, 23, of Rocky Branch near Chapmanville had died in the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say it appears the vehicle Dingess was driving struck Allen’s in the rear before striking the guardrail face. Dingess’ vehicle then traveled approximately 100 feet over an embankment.
During the course of the investigation, northbound traffic on U.S. 119 was shut down for approximately four hours.
The LCSD was assisted by the West Virginia State Police.