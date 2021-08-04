A police escort of the remains of Korean War veteran Cpl. Pete Conley made the long trek from John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio to Chapmanville Tuesday evening.
Conley was a Chapmanville native who went missing in action after an attack on his unit in December 1950. His remains were returned from North Korea in 2018 and identified as him in June 2020.
As the escort - which included the hearse containing his remains - made its way down U.S. 119, the Madison and Danville fire departments draped a U.S. flag over the highway as the procession made its way through.
15 minutes later, Cpl. Conley was finally home in Chapmanville, nearly 71 years after he went missing.
Funeral services for Conley will be performed by Evans Funeral Home this Friday, Aug. 6. Following his funeral, he will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill.
Full coverage of the escort and funeral will be included in the Wednesday, Aug. 11 edition of The Logan Banner.