MAN – Police in Logan County are searching for a suspect wanted in the theft of items from both the Man High School baseball facility and concession stand.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Brian Cobb received a complaint on April 14 that a building owned by the Logan County Board of Education in the Man area had been broken into. A post on the Man Hillbillies Baseball Facebook page April 14 said that over $5,000 worth of items had been stolen.
On April 15, the page posted that some of the items had been returned by individuals who had unknowingly purchased the stolen items; however, many of the items remain unaccounted for.
The LCSD now reports that Cobb received a second complaint on Friday, April 17 stating that the Man baseball concession stand had been broken into. The LCSD is now requesting community assistance in locating and identifying the person or persons responsible for the crimes.
According to the LCSD, the public should be on the lookout for individuals who are trying to get rid of the following items:
- A soft cameo Yeti cooler
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless earphones
- Epicurious (14-piece aluminum cookware)
- Red Kate Spade handbag
- Blue Kate Spade handbag
- Waterproof speakers
- Zero Gravity chairs with table
- 43-inch Vizio LED Smart TV
- Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones
- Four Yeti 30 oz. Ramblers (red, green, blue and purple galaxy in color)
- Three infield pads
- Three baseball hats
- 10 dozen Spaulding Game baseballs
- 30 baseball hats
- Bed sheets (four king size, eight full size and eight twin size)
- Bingo tickets
- Three post hole diggers
- Two watches (Anne Klein and Nine West brands)
- (2 Gen) Xleader SoundAngel Bluetooth speaker
- Belts (red/blue)
- Baseball uniforms and socks
Also stolen from the concession stand was a double basket deep fryer, a three-bowl Crockpot, assorted drinks and candy, 10 bags of cheese sticks, three big bags of French fries, multiple cans of nacho and pizza sauce, hot chocolate boxes, plates, cups, gloves, foil, wraps, containers, utensils, lids for cups, Ziplock bags, cleaning supplies, bingo cards and a Vera Bradley purse.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Office at 304-792-8590 during regular business hours, dispatch at 304-792-7662 after hours and on weekend, or leave a tip on the anonymous tip line at 304-792-8593.
Lt. Brian Cobb is the lead investigator into the incidents. He is assisted by Deputy Johnny Morrison.