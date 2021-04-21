CHRISTIAN – Priscella Cline Smith, owner of the Paradise Island campground in the Christian area of Logan County, died early Wednesday morning after officials say she was struck by a vehicle.
According to a press release from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to a call from Logan County 911 at about 6:25 a.m. Wednesday morning in regard to a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. While police were route, 911 advised that EMS was on scene and the pedestrian that was struck was deceased.
Deputies spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who stated that they saw a tractor-trailer stopped with its emergency lights on while traveling north on W.Va. 80 near the Paradise Island campground. The driver continued northbound near the tractor-trailer, when they struck the woman, who was identified as Cline Smith. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Cline Smith owned Paradise Island, which is located at Christian along W.Va. 80 in between Man and Gilbert, for 29 years. She and her husband lived on the property, where they operated the Miracle Island Unlimited Food Pantry once every month. The latest food pantry event was scheduled for Wednesday.
Cline Smith was 62 years old. Police are investigating the accident.