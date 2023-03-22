This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to npeyton@HDMediaLLC.com.
March 23
Logan Area Public Library will host an adult door hanger workshop at 5 p.m. The cost for the class is $10.
Ham radio is used for a variety of recreational and service-related activities. Amateur radio operators participate in competitive events; act as a vital communications link during emergencies and disasters; and advance their technical skills and build their own radio components. This informational program discusses how to get started, the benefits of amateur radio, and local organizations. Introduction to Ham Radio will be held at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Ave) at 5 p.m.
March 25
Learn the basics of creating stained glass art and complete a project of your own! The Stained Glass Workshop will be held at the Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue). There will be a session at 10 a.m. and another at 2 p.m. Space is limited, so please call the library to register. 437-6001. Participants must sign a waiver to participate. Participants must be at least 14 years old. There is no fee to come to the workshop and all materials are provided. Projects must be kept small in order to be completed during the time frame of the workshop.
The opening reception of the new gallery exhibit “The Art of Water” at The Sanger Gallery in The Collective Retail and Artisan Shops in downtown Williamson will begin at 5 p.m. Feature pieces will include new releases as well as personal and customer favorites. Light appetizers and refreshments will be provided, and live music will be performed by Alan Riffle.
Mingo County Family Support Center and ABLE Families presents a free family movie night a 7 p.m. in the Kermit Gym.
March 30-April 2
Boone County S.T.A.G.E. presents Mean Girls the Musical March 30, March 31 and April 1 at 7 p.m. and April 2 at 3 p.m. at the Madison Civic Center. Tickets are $10 at the door. Doors open one hour before showtime and concessions are available
April 1
Third Annual Matewan CVB Scrip and Mining Memorabilia Convention from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the former depot station. Cost for tickets is $5. Display tables for the event are a $25 fee.
American Legion Post 19 Ladies Auxiliary will host its annual Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the hunt set to begin at noon. Free to attend. Each child will receive a chocolate bunny and there are 100 bicycles to give away.
April 7
Pictures with the Easter bunny in Pikeville City Park from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring your phone or camera to take a free picture with the sassiest Easter bunny in town.
April 8
Southern WV’s very first exotic animal expo will begin at 10 a.m. at the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse. Come out to see a wide variety of stunning exotic pets, pet supplies, and feeder options. Hosted by Sky High Geckos and Exotics.
Mountain State Harley-Davison will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can also get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.
April 15
The town of Matewan will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 1 p.m. for kids age 10 and under.
April 27-30
The Tug Valley Area CVB and city of Williamson will host Dirt Days 2023. The event features various vendors, along with a mud pit and drag racing strip. More information can be found as the event approaches on the Tug Valley Area CVB Facebook page.
May 13
Hamlin Street Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
June 10
Hatfield McCoy Marathon Races will take place beginning at 7 a.m. including the marathon, Blackberry Mountain Half, River Road Half and Jeannie Rivard 5k. More information on the races and how to register can be found on the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and Hatfield McCoy Marathon Facebook pages.