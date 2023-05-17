This calendar covers Logan, Mingo, Boone and Lincoln counties. To submit an item for the calendar, send an email to npeyton@HDMediaLLC.com.
May 18
Open Mic Night returns to 3 Guys Pizza and Brew Thursday, May 18. Signups for performers start at 6:30 p.m. with performances to being at 7. Come out and spend an evening supporting your local music scene.
May 19-21
Come and see Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and the rest of the 100 Acre Wood as they set out to find the mysterious Backson in Winnie The Pooh KIDS! Presented by Chapmanville Intermediate School. Show dates are May 19 & 20 at 7 p.m., and May 20 & 21 at 3 p.m. Admission is only $5.
May 20
The Old Hospital on College Hill will host a photography tour from 4 to 7 p.m. You will be provided with brief history of the hospital and then turned loose to capture amazing shots of this 95 year old building.
June 3
Celebrate opening day at Williamson Farmers Market, on June 3. Our produce and craft vendors can’t wait to get back to the market and we hope you can’t either. Special musical performance by Alston Toler beginning at 11a.m. Market opens at 9 a.m.
June 10
Hatfield McCoy Marathon Races will take place beginning at 7 a.m. including the marathon, Blackberry Mountain Half, River Road Half and Jeannie Rivard 5k. More information on the races and how to register can be found on the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and Hatfield McCoy Marathon Facebook pages.
Lyrics in Motion- A song writing workshop and live local showcase hosted by Alex Blankenship at the Larry Joe Harless Community Center beginning at 10 a.m. It is a one day songwriting workshop and a Live local musical showcase in the afternoon. The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, June, 10. People wishing to attend the songwriters class need to register prior to attending at this link https://forms.gle/M9PvL3tVXDH14pKu8. Directly following the workshop at 4 p.m., we move outside for a live local musical showcase.
Come out to the Williamson Wildwood Garden Club annual Flower Show and see the most beautiful flowers from the area. Prizes awarded in different categories for most beautiful bloom. Cut and snip any of your favorite blooms and bring them to enter in the show! Begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Williamson Farmers Market.
June 20-24
Freedom Festival will be held in Downtown Logan. Featured performers and other announcements can be found on the West Virginia Freedom Festival Facebook page.
June 22
Be amazed and thrilled as the greatest creatures ever to walk the earth return before your eyes. With his amazing life-like dinosaur puppets and eye-popping ancient fossils, Freddy Fossil helps kids discover fascinating answers to their most interesting questions. It’s pre-hysterical family fun! This free program will be held on June 22 at the following libraries:
10 a.m. — Elkhorn City Public Library
12:30 p.m. — Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial Library
3 p.m. — Pike County Public Library (Lee Avenue)
5 p.m. — Belfry Public Library
June 24
Celebrate WV Turning 160 with the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation in Alum Creek. Events scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 1
Joey Ferris will perform at Starters Sports Bar and Grill in Williamson beginning at 8 p.m.
July 22
Third annual free concert at Appalachian Outpost Summer Shindig. Events begin at 4 p.m. Featuring Joe Nichols. Opening acts include Kate Boytek, Zack Runyon and other local talent, as well as MC Nick Scott.
July 28
Joey Ferris will perform at 3 Guys Pizza and Brew in Williamson beginning at 8 p.m.
August 5
Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its Summer Arts and Crafts Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse. Vendors will be responsible for their own tables & chairs. Vendor Set Up will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. This is an Arts & Crafts market which means we are looking for vendors offering handcrafted items, authors, wooden crafts, crocheting, handmade fishing lures, art (painting, stained glass, photography, etc.), & handcrafted jewelry. A limited amount of spaces will be allotted for direct sales vendors. Electricity will not be available for vendors.
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Young Entrepreneur Day at the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ages 8-18 years. All participants must complete and submit the application by July 8. Here’s the app link: https://docs.google.com/.../1dgqFGPAPCXMife8WIU2QJNQ.../edit. If approved, you will receive further details by email. Participation is FREE. You may have more than one business owner. All products must be homemade or handcrafted. If you’re planning to do food, additional guidelines may apply. This info will be provided individually. Each business will be assigned a business coach. Business coaches are members of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce. Participants keep all of their earnings.
2023 Highwall Music Festival at Devil’s Backbone Adventure Resort beginning at 3 p.m.