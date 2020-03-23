CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a stay at home order for all non-essential workers in West Virginia beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents cannot leave their home unless for essential services. Essential services include:

  • Going to the store to get groceries
  • Picking up prescriptions and other healthcare necessities
  • Going to medical appointments
  • Check on a family member or loved one
  • Going to a restaurant to pick up carry out
  • Walking pets and taking them to the vet if necessary
  • Taking a walk, riding a bike, other nature-based activities, as long as people stay 6 feet apart
  • Receive deliveries

The order comes after the first identified case of community spread in West Virginia. Justice said the patient was a "nursing home lady," but it was not clear if it was a resident of a nursing home or a staff member.

All other cases of COVID-19 in the state have been travel-related.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

