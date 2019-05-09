LOGAN – Certain parts of downtown Logan will be shut down this Saturday along with a planned power outage as Appalachian Electric Power relocates lines to prepare for the eventual demolition and cleanup of the collapsed Sayer building.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday and projected to last until noon, the entire area around the building, which includes parts of Dingess Street, Water Street, Stratton Street and Main Street, will be completely shut down with no motorized or pedestrian traffic permitted. The city will have officers at certain intersections to direct traffic, and an officer will be placed on the back tracks as well to monitor pedestrians.
The Logan Boulevard will be open to traffic.
“It’s shut down for everybody for safety reasons,” said Logan Police Chief P.D. Clemens. “AEP will not work unless it’s all safe.”
The planned power outage is expected to affect around 15 customers, including Wendy’s, Plaza Lanes, Exxon and 317 The Steak House. The rest of the city may see a brief power outage as well when lines are switched.
Clemens urges all residents to cooperate with the process.
“Just be patient,” he said. “Everything that is being done is for safety precautions. It’s for their own good. Just be patient, and we’ll be out there directing traffic. Just listen and do what you’re told.”
Clemens added that other utility companies that have lines in the area, such as Suddenlink, will also have to come in and move lines. He said he does not yet know when the others will happen.
The Sayer building, which was built in 1918 and is one of the first buildings entering Logan’s downtown district, partially collapsed April 26. There is still no word on when demolition will begin.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196 or follow him on Twitter @DVidovichLB.