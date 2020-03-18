MOUNT GAY – Beginning Monday, March 23, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College will extend its spring break by one week for students, according to a news release. Faculty will be on campus to make preparations to offer their classes fully online beginning Monday, March 30.
Information will be sent to students on how to access their classes.
"It is important to note that Southern is not closing; rather, we are taking all precautions to minimize the risk of exposure at each of our locations to help ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, as well as the communities we serve," the release said. "These are unprecedented times, and information is changing almost by the hour. We are making decisions that we feel are for the good of our students, faculty and staff, but these have been difficult decisions to make. We respectfully ask for your continued support and cooperation in the days and weeks ahead. We will continue to update our website and social media pages as information becomes available."
