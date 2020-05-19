Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.