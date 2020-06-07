Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

CORA – Authorities responded to the Rich gas station and convenience store along Holden Road at Cora after a silver Kia Sportage crashed into the building at about 8:55 p.m. Sunday evening.