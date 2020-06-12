OMAR - W.Va. 44 will be closed at Omar in Logan County from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 while CSX Railroad repairs its crossing.
W.Va. 44 will remain open until 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Local drivers are advised to adjust their morning departure times. The road will be closed to all traffic at the CSX railroad crossing after 7:30 a.m.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes, which include W.Va. 10 from Logan to Man; W.Va. 80 from Man to Gilbert; and U.S. 52 from Gilbert to the U.S. 52/W.Va. 44 intersection at Horsepen Mountain.