Due to inclement weather, WV 10 will continue to be closed at the Lincoln/Logan County line near Harts in Lincoln County through Sunday, May 17, while the West Virginia Division of Highways repairs a slide, according to a news release.
This is approximately five miles north of the Chapmanville City Limits.
WV 10 will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic at the site during this time.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. Truck drivers are advised that there are no suitable local alternate routes for large trucks. Alternate routes for all drivers traveling from Huntington to Chapmanville include Interstate 64 and U.S. 119.