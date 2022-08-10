Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Members of the 1983 Williamson High School basketball team were honored for winning the AA State Championship as a part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mountaineer Hotel. From left are, {span}Assistant Coach Bill Roberson, Head Coach Allan Hatcher, Brian Haney, John Panos, Assistant Coach Hank Bowen, John Michael Phillips, John Mark Copley and Jamie Phillips.{/span}

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — Members of the 1983 Williamson High School basketball team were back in town this past weekend as they were honored for winning the AA State Championship.

The recognition came as a part of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Mountaineer Hotel.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

